Groupe ADP & Volocopter at forefront of electric urban air mobility: A world first in Paris in Summer 2024

Groupe ADP (the operator of Paris Airports), Volocopter, the French Civil Aviation Authority, and Paris Region have announced that Paris will be the first European city, and likely the first city globally, to offer electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft services in time for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The services will be available to the public as an addition to Paris Region’s existing public transportation system.

The partners have conducted extensive testing and collaboration since 2020, and Volocopter is on track to achieve certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency in 2024. The initial routes will include connections between airports and urban areas, as well as tourist round-trip flights.

Operations will start from five vertiports in Paris and gradually expand to cover the entire Paris region in the coming years. The eVTOLs will be fully battery-powered, emission-free, and quieter than helicopters. The launch of these services will provide valuable insights and shape the future of urban air mobility.