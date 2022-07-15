Vertical Aerospace enters the business aviation market with up to 50 VX4 aircraft pre-order from Antwerp-based FLYINGGROUP

• FLYINGGROUP pre-orders up to 50 VX4 aircraft

• Increases Vertical’s eVTOL pre-order book to up to 1,400 aircraft

• Expands Vertical’s customer base to include the business aviation market

Vertical Aerospace (Vertical), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering electric aviation, announces today that FLYINGGROUP, one of Europe’s leading business jet operators, has conditionally pre-ordered up to 50 VX4 aircraft.

FLYINGGROUP, which began operations in Antwerp in 1995, operates from aircraft bases across Europe and the Middle East. Currently managing 45 conventional aircraft, today’s pre-order announcement forms part of FLYINGGROUP’s new approach to sustainable aviation, embedding zero-emissions transport options into its fleet. The integration of the VX4 into its existing services will provide their customers with a sustainable, innovative, and efficient regional air mobility alternative and transform their first and last 100-mile journeys.

Vertical has already sold its VX4 to a diverse range of customers including aircraft lessors, airlines, and helicopter operators, including American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Avolon and Bristow. Today’s announcement represents Vertical’s first commercial agreement within the business aviation market, a further demonstration of the significant market demand for the VX4. This partnership increases Vertical’s conditional pre-order book to up to 1,400 aircraft with a total value of $5.6bn.

The two parties have agreed to launch a Joint Working Group (JWG) to begin exploring FLYINGGROUP’s application of using the VX4 in the business aviation market, including individual ownership, low volume operation and fractional ownership. The JWG will also explore the terms and conditions of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) service centre, potentially granting FLYINGGROUP the right to perform MRO services for their fleet and to support their private sales.

The piloted zero operating emissions four-passenger VX4, is projected to be capable of travelling distances of 100 miles (160 km), at a top speed of 200mph (320km/h), while producing minimal noise and has a low cost per passenger mile.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder & CEO, Vertical Aerospace, said “We are delighted to partner with FLYINGGROUP to change the way people travel throughout the business aviation market. With this provisional pre-order, FLYINGGROUP can look to a future where they can continue to provide quality to business clients – but now with zero emissions.”

Bernard Van Milders, Founder of FLYINGGROUP, said “Now that we’re also enabling flexible and energy-efficient regional travel, we are honoured to partner with Vertical’s team and their state-of-the-art aircraft. Going electric is the next big step in our sustainability plan. Not only will we be expanding our fleet with the most advanced electric eVTOLs; we will be able to accommodate our clients and guests with the newest zero-carbon ‘door-to-door’ private and business aviation. By connecting airports with cities and ports, FLYINGGROUP is bringing a new wave of business travel to corporations and individuals.”

London, UK; New York, USA & Antwerp, Belgium – 14 July 2022