Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation can scale up production of Il-96 and Tu-214 jets if required

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) can scale up production of Il-96 and Tu-214 jets if required, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Wednesday. This was reported by Russian press agency TASS.

“Currently, they [Il-96 and Tu-214 aeroplanes] are produced as a small series for special customers,” Borisov said. “We are finalising the analysis of the demand and top priority measures with colleagues from the transport segment at present. Reasoning from the picture we will have, we will probably engage the reserve for extra production of such planes as well,” he noted.

Construction of civil aeroplanes is not suspended, the official said. “I would like to stress once again that we are speeding up the implementation of our flagship projects MC-21 and SSJ-100,” Borisov added.

Source: Russian Aviation