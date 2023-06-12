Superjet International to assemble SSJ100 regional jet in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is leading the collaboration with Mark AB Capital Investment, a UAE-based private equity company, and SuperJet International (SJI), an Italian aviation company based in Venice, Italy, to support the development of the civil aviation industry in the UAE by establishing a state-of-the-art facility in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi and transferring specific know-how and technologies.

With the support of the UAE Government and the acquisition of 49% SJI shares by Mark AB Capital, SJI will become the key enabler for the development of the aircraft manufacturing industry domestically.

Venice June 7, 2023