Sukhoi Superjet 100 crash in Moscow region: All three crew members feared dead

A Sukhoi Superjet 100-95 aircraft registered RA-89049 crashed in the Moscow region, resulting in the death of all three crew members on board, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed. The incident occurred in a forested area near the village of Apraksino in the Kolomensky district.

Preliminary reports indicate that the crew comprised two pilots and a navigator. The Ministry’s Telegram channel noted that there were no casualties among the local population. Emergency services have cordoned off the crash site and are investigating the cause of the crash.

Alexander Grechishchev, head of Kolomna, has visited the scene, confirming the details of the crew and the ongoing emergency response. The aircraft belonging to Gazpromavia was on ferry flight 4G9608 en route from Lukhovitsy Airfield, where it had undergone maintenance, to Moscow Vnukovo Airport.

Both the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation have launched investigations into the incident. Further updates are awaited as authorities work to determine the cause of the crash.