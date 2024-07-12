Sukhoi SuperJet 100 crashes near Moscow during test flight after repairs

On 12 July, a Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ100), registration RA-89049, crashed near Moscow today during a test flight following a scheduled overhaul, as reported by the operational services to Russian press agency TASS.

The ill-fated aircraft, belonging to Gazprom, had recently completed its scheduled repairs and was undergoing a routine test flight to ensure all systems were functioning correctly. The flight originated from Zhukovsky Airport, a major aviation hub known for testing and aviation research.

On board the SSJ100 were three crew members, all experienced pilots affiliated with the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company. These pilots were responsible for assessing the performance and safety of the aircraft post-repair.

Developed by Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company, the SSJ100 supposed to be a modern, fly-by-wire twin-engine regional jet, designed to compete in the international market and boost Russia’s civil aviation sector. Briefly, the aircraft type was operated by Cityjet for Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines.

The aircraft type safety record is nothing to be desired with a fifth hull loss:

2012-05-09 Mount Salak, Indonesia RA-97004 48 dead

2015-10-25 Mexico City AP, Mexico XA-PBA non-fatal

2018-10-08 Yakutsk AP, Russia RA-89011 non-fatal

2019-05-05 Moscow-SVO AP, Russia RA-89098 41 dead

2024-07-12 Lukhovitsy area, Russia RA-89049, 3 dead

