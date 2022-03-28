Sukhoi patents Checkmate’s unique aerodynamic design

Sukhoi (part of Rostec State Corporation’s United Aircraft Corporation) has patented a new light single-engine aircraft code-named Checkmate. The patent confirms that the Russian-design aircraft is superior to known foreign analogues in terms of both flight and field performance.

In addition, Russian designers have improved the Checkmate’s stability and control while maintaining its high aerodynamic performance and stealth characteristics. The new patent also states that the Checkmate’s engine can be fitted with a thrust vectoring nozzle moving in the vertical plane that is aligned with the aircraft body axis and is used for flight control and trimming.