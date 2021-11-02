Rostec will show the Sukhoi LTS Checkmate 5th-generation fighter abroad for the first time at Dubai Airshow 2021

Rostec will present a new Russian fifth-generation Sukhoi LTS Checkmate aircraft at the Dubai Airshow 2021 international air show, which will be held from November 14 to 18 in the UAE. This was announced by a source in the aircraft industry.

Checkmate has attracted great interest abroad, the Emirates is an excellent platform for presenting the aircraft to a wide range of potential partners. It is planned to hold a number of closed presentations for delegations participating in the salon, as well as an open presentation for visitors and media representatives – said the source.

The light tactical aircraft Checkmate developed by the Sukhoi Company (part of UAC Rostec) is the first fifth-generation single-engine aircraft in Russia, first presented in July 2021 at the MAKS-2021 air show. The key features of the aircraft are its stealth, low cost per flight hour, open architecture and high performance in terms of cost-effectiveness.

