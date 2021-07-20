Rostec presented a new Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter to President Putin of Russia

On July 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky. After the opening ceremony, the head of state arrived at the exhibition pavilion of the Sukhoi company, where the head of the Rostec State Corporation Sergei Chemezov and the General Director of the United Aircraft Building Corporation Yuri Slyusar presented a new LTS Checkmate fighter jet to Putin.

LTS is a fifth-generation light single-engine fighter, which has no analogues in Russia yet. It combines innovative solutions and technologies, including artificial intelligence support for the pilot’s work, as well as proven solutions that have already proven themselves in practice. The fighter has low visibility and high flight performance. Supercomputer technologies are widely used in the work on the LTS Checkmate project.

During the presentation of the new fighter, Yuri Slyusar told the President of the country about the high technical characteristics of the aircraft and also emphasised that the LTS is a multifunctional platform of a new generation, which is distinguished by the ability to adapt to the needs of a particular customer, low operating costs and wide combat capabilities.

July 20, 2021