Iran acquires Russian Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, strengthening military amid tensions

Iran has purchased Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia as part of its military modernisation efforts amid rising tensions with Israel and the United States. The advanced jets, known for their speed and altitude capabilities, will significantly enhance Iran’s ageing air force, which mostly consists of older American and Soviet aircraft.

This acquisition highlights a deepening Iran-Russia partnership, particularly as both nations face increasing Western pressure. Their ties have strengthened since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Iran accused of supplying drones and missiles to Moscow. The two countries also cooperate through BRICS and other geopolitical blocs.

The arrival of the Su-35 jets is expected to impact regional stability, particularly as Iran’s tensions with Israel escalate. Recent events, including an Israeli attack on Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s convoy in Lebanon, further underscore the region’s volatility. Iran’s bolstered air capabilities could shift military dynamics in the Middle East.