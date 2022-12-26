China deployed 71 combat aircraft near Taiwan on Sunday

Among them, 47 entered the air defence zone of the Democratic Self-Governing Island, which is the third-largest Chinese incursion recorded in one day.

China has deployed 71 combat aircraft, including 60 fighter jets, during military manoeuvres this weekend around Taiwan, the Taipei Defence Ministry announced on Monday, December 26. Worried about the rapprochement between Taiwan and the United States, Beijing had declared earlier in the day that it had engaged in military exercises near the island on Sunday.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “conducted joint multi-service combat readiness patrols and joint exercises in the sea and air space around the island of Taiwan,” said Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater of Operations. “This is a strong response to the growing collusion between the United States and the Taiwanese authorities and their provocations,” he said in a statement.

In its daily update, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence said that among the 71 Chinese aircraft, 47 entered the air defence zone of the self-governing Democratic Island, which is the third-largest daily incursion recorded. Six Sukhoi Su-30MMKs, which are among China’s most advanced aircraft, took part in the exercises.

“This behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party once again highlights its mentality, which is to use force to settle disputes, and to undermine regional peace and stability,” responded the Taiwanese Ministry of Defence.

The Chinese authorities favour the option of “peaceful reunification”, but they have never renounced the use of force to conquer Taiwan, especially if the island were to declare its independence.