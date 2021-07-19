The Aéropyrénées flight school selects the Sonaca 200

With 50 years of experience, Aéropyrénées offers a wide range of pilot training courses on the French market from its two sites: Perpignan and Toussus-le-Noble (near Paris): initial training, advanced training, modular and integrated training, instructor training, ICAO conversion and type ratings.

In order to complete its fleet of planes intended for basic training, Aéropyrénées has selected the Sonaca 200 Trainer New Generation (NG) from Sonaca Aircraft. The Sonaca 200 Trainer NG is fully equipped for night VFR flight. Based on the analogue version, the Sonaca 200 NG integrates the GI 275 digital instruments (Garmin TSO* certified instruments) into its dashboard. A classic T-shaped arrangement is preferred for ergonomic and traditional reasons. The instrument panel is also equipped with a digital engine monitoring system.

* TSO: Technical Standard Orders