Sonaca Aircraft’s long-standing clients have placed new orders for the Sonaca 200

As the year draws to a close, Sonaca Aircraft has received new orders from two long-standing clients: “Air Academy New CAG” (Belgium) and “Blackbushe Aviation” flying school and aeroclub (England). The new orders are for five Sonaca 200 Trainer NG aircraft.

The clients share their experience

“Our Sonaca 200 fleet has logged more than 4,000 flight hours and we have decided to acquire four new aircraft to expand our fleet of training aircraft. We have chosen to place another order with Sonaca Aircraft because the manufacturer’s reliability is of utmost importance to us. Other factors also convinced us, namely the availability and reliability of our current fleet of Sonaca 200, the reduced maintenance costs and the availability of professional after-sales service,” said Denis Petitfrère, Director of Air Academy New CAG.

“The Sonaca 200 has proved very popular with our students many of whom are at the beginning of their professional flying journey. The Sonaca is modern, easy to train in and a good springboard to more advanced training,” said Steve Morley, Club Owner, Chief Flying Instructor, Head of Training, Blackbushe Aviation.

Sonaca Aircraft serving the needs of its users

“The fact that our long-standing clients are ordering more Sonaca 200s is great news!

Professional schools demand that the manufacturer be responsive and provide a quality product and professional after-sales service. Thanks to its engineering and design department and its DOA*, Sonaca Aircraft is able to make modifications and upgrade the Sonaca 200 according to the client’s expectations and needs,” said Pierre Van Wetter, Chief Commercial Officer of Sonaca Aircraft.

Sonaca 200 Trainer NG (“New Generation”) / Delivery schedule

The latest addition to the Sonaca 200 family, the Sonaca 200 NG is fully equipped for night VFR flight. Just like the analogue version, the Sonaca 200 NG features Garmin’s Gi 275 digital instruments on its dashboard.

Delivery schedule: 3 aircraft to be delivered to Air Academy New CAG and Blackbushe Aviation in spring 2022 2 aircraft will be delivered to Air Academy New CAG in the fall of 2022.

