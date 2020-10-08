Motorfluggruppe Zürich buys two Sonaca 200 Trainer Pro aircraft

As part of its efforts to rejuvenate its fleet of aircraft, Motorfluggruppe Zurich (Aeroclub and Flying School) has just placed an order for two Sonaca 200 Trainer Pro versions.

“We have chosen the Sonaca 200 because it is a robust and easy to repair trainer aircraft that can be flown even by people of different sizes. With a payload of 270 kg and very good endurance, the Sonaca 200 is an excellent aircraft for basic training. It is also certified for night flights. At the same time, our MFGZ maintenance centre will expand its service offering and offer maintenance for Sonaca 200 aircraft and Rotax engines,” said Andreas Carl, Head of Operations, Motorfluggruppe Zurich (MFGZ, Switzerland).

“We are very pleased that Motorfluggruppe Zurich has selected the Sonaca 200 after a rigorous and thorough comparative study. The Sonaca 200, a certified two-seater developed in close collaboration with the field, is an aircraft that is perfectly suited for ab-initio training, but also for navigation because of its payload and autonomy“, said Pierre Van Wetter, Chief Commercial Officer Sonaca Aircraft.

Delivery of the two Sonaca 200 Trainer Pro aircraft is scheduled for July 2021.

Namur (Belgium), October 8, 2020