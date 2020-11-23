Swiss training organisation Aero Locarno doubles its order with five additional Sonaca 200 Trainer Pro aircraft

In March 2020, Aero Locarno (Switzerland) has signed for 5 Sonaca 200 Trainer Pros. The Approved-Training Organisation has just decided to double the initial order bringing the revised order to a total of 10 aircraft.

“Even though we are going through a difficult time in aviation, we are seeing a steady demand for training which justifies the investment in a brand new fleet. We feel the need to harmonise our aircraft fleet by acquiring additional Sonaca 200 Trainer Pros. The Sonaca 200s will replace our old Cessnas. It goes without saying that glass cockpit and state-of-the-art aircraft will further spark interest in our school “, Stefano Buratti, Aero Locarno CEO.

The 6 first aircraft will be delivered from February 2021.