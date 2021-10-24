A Sonaca 200 prototype plane crashes in Yves-Gomezée in the Belgian province of Namur

An accident occurred on Sunday 24 October 2021 after 16:00 in Yves-Gomezée (Walcourt), in the Province of Namur (Belgium), involving a prototype Sonaca 200 aircraft undergoing tests under registration OO-STI. The ground and flight tests were planned as part of a test campaign under the supervision of the certification authorities, said Sonaca aircraft in a press release.

The tests on Sunday 24 October were carried out by following the risk management procedures defined by Sonaca Aircraft (plane, pilot, airspace) in a space reserved for this purpose with the air authorities.

During the flight, the test pilot decided to eject himself. He is unharmed and additional medical examinations are underway.

The competent authorities have been notified and Sonaca Aircraft will participate in the investigation to determine the causes of the accident.

The accident of this prototype does not call into question the airworthiness of the Sonaca 200 models and production planes, said Sonaca in the press release.

“Many local residents saw this sinking plane spinning before touching down. The hull bent on contact with the ground.” The emergency services went to the site with a pump, a tank and a logistics vehicle. SOS Pollution also went to the scene due to a fuel leak. “The pilot was no longer present when the emergency services arrived,” said a fire brigade spokesperson.

This is the first accident of a Sonaca 200 in Belgium, after a fatal crash in Turkey of the Belgian-built aircraft one year ago.

This test Sonaca 200 aircraft was fitted with a payload. Equipped with a Lidar and an RGB camera at the request of Stemme Belgium (in collaboration with Stratos Solution), the aircraft could be used, for example, for airborne data collection and maritime and border surveillance missions.