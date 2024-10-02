Skyleader 600 aircraft begins operations in Tanzania, marking a milestone for local manufacturing

AIRPLANE Africa Limited (AAL), based in Morogoro, has launched the Skyleader 600, the first ultralight aircraft manufactured in Tanzania. AAL’s Director, David Grolig, announced the successful production of three Skyleader 600 planes, which have now commenced operations after their maiden landing at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

The locally-made aircraft, designed for business travellers, can carry two passengers and offer a cost-efficient alternative for long-distance travel.

The Skyleader 600 is noted for its modern design, affordability, and low maintenance costs, utilizing petrol fuel. AAL, a pioneer in ultralight aircraft manufacturing in Tanzania, employs both Tanzanian and Czech staff, creating jobs and fostering skill development through internships.

This achievement was showcased at TIMEXPO 2024, an international trade fair aimed at promoting Tanzanian manufacturing and attracting global exhibitors.

The launch highlights the potential for economic growth and job creation in the region, with the aircraft providing an accessible transport solution for both Tanzania and the broader African market.