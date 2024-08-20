Sikorsky completes delivery of new U.S. presidential helicopter fleet

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, has delivered the final VH-92A helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps, completing a fleet of 23 next-generation aircraft designed to transport the President, Vice President, and other high-ranking officials.

The VH-92A, also known as the “White Top” due to its distinctive white and green livery, represents the latest advancement in a long tradition of Sikorsky helicopters serving U.S. presidents since 1957. The delivery was achieved under budget and on schedule, highlighting the programme’s efficiency.

The VH-92A is built on the FAA-certified Sikorsky S-92 platform and was customised at facilities in New York and Connecticut to meet government specifications.