Chile reinforces firefighting efforts with powerful Aircrane and Super Puma helicopters

Ecocopter+Helisul has bolstered its firefighting fleet in Chile, deploying two Aircrane S64s and three Super Pumas, increasing the total number of helicopters dedicated to combating forest fires to ten. These high-impact aircraft complement five H125 B3s already in operation, providing rapid and effective fire suppression across the country.

The Aircrane S64, capable of carrying 10,000 litres of water and operating with high efficiency, leads the fleet, while the Super Pumas and H125 B3s handle semi-heavy and lighter firefighting tasks, including water drops, aerial firefighting, and firefighter transport.

With over 15,000 hectares already damaged this season across 2,300 fires, this enhanced fleet is a critical addition to protect people and the environment. Ecocopter+Helisul remains ready to deploy additional aircraft from its international fleet if needed.