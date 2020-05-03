Canadian helicopter crash with 6 soldiers on board during NATO manoeuvre

A Canadian military helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea between Italy and Greece off the Greek island of Kefalonia in the night from Wednesday to Thursday (April 30).

The Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone helicopter onboard frigate HMCS Fredericton was involved in NATO manoeuvres as part of Operation “Reinsurance” commanded from Naples Headquarter.

Six soldiers were on board: four from the Canadian Air Force and two from the Navy, said Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, confirming one death and five missing crew members.

Several Italian, Greek, Turkish and American resources have been used for the research, indicates the NATO Maritime Command (Marcom).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “I join all Canadians in mourning the loss of six Canadian Armed Forces members. All of them are heroes. Each of them will leave a void that cannot be filled.“