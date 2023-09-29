Saab unveils first airborne surveillance system for Poland

Saab has introduced the first Saab 340 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft to Poland during a ceremony held in Linköping. This event comes just two months after Poland ordered two AEW aircraft. The Saab 340 AEW, equipped with the Erieye radar, will enhance Poland’s Armed Forces’ capabilities, supporting territorial integrity and national security.

The swift progress in delivering this system to Poland is attributed to efficient collaboration between Saab and the Polish Armed Forces, as well as Saab’s established production line for airborne early warning solutions. This includes dedicated personnel and in-house expertise for system testing and evaluation, ensuring necessary approvals.

Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance, expressed pride in providing this vital capability to Poland and the rapid advancement toward delivering the airborne early warning system to the Polish Armed Forces.

The Saab 340 AEW, along with its ground equipment, offers a comprehensive situational awareness picture applicable to military and civilian tasks, such as air surveillance and rescue operations. Saab’s Erieye AEW/AEW&C system has been sold in various configurations to nine countries, establishing itself as one of the most widely used airborne surveillance systems globally.