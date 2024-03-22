Saab secures contract for Swedish future fighter concept studies

Saab has been awarded a contract by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for conceptual studies on future fighter systems, spanning from 2024 to 2025.

The studies will explore manned and unmanned solutions within a system of system perspective, alongside technology development and demonstrations. Collaboration with various stakeholders, including FMV, the Swedish Armed Forces, and industry partners like GKN Aerospace, will drive innovation in line with the operational needs of the Swedish Armed Forces.

Saab aims to leverage its expertise, particularly from recent projects like Gripen E and GlobalEye, to advance the future fighter concept. Additionally, Saab plans to deepen collaborations with emerging technology stakeholders and explore innovation platforms such as the Swedish Government’s Defence Innovation Initiative and NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic. These studies will run alongside Saab’s ongoing projects, including the upgrade of Gripen C/D and the introduction of Gripen E in Sweden and Brazil.