Hungary signs deal for Saab Gripen jets as Stockholm’s NATO membership nears approval

Hungary has signed a deal to purchase four Saab JAS Gripen fighter jets from Sweden, bringing the total number of Hungarian Gripen jets to 18 and strengthening Budapest’s commitment to NATO. The agreement, following nearly two years of delays, signifies Hungary’s approval of Sweden’s NATO membership, making it the last member to do so.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who recently agreed to hold a parliamentary vote for the ratification, met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to announce the deal.

The purchase includes expanding a logistics contract, and Orban highlighted that it not only maintains but enhances Hungary’s air defence capability. The Saab Gripen aircraft are part of a long-standing agreement, with Saab ready to provide support and upgrades beyond 2035. This move is seen as a positive development in Hungary’s cooperation with NATO.