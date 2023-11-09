Saab continues to provide aerial firefighting capability for Sweden

Saab has signed a new contract with the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) to continue providing aerial firefighting aircraft, crew, and logistics from 2024 to 2025.

The agreement covers four scooping firefighting aircraft, and a framework deal extends the service until 2027, allowing MSB to exercise options for up to six additional aircraft. The purpose is to enhance local rescue services’ capacity to combat forest fires, with the service included in the EU’s common firefighting provision.

The aircraft are stationed at Skavsta Airport, ready for deployment within 180 minutes. Saab has been operating the AT-802F Fire Boss firefighting aircraft since 2020, completing over 60 missions with MSB and local rescue services.