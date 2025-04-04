Colombia selects Swedish Gripen fighter jets to modernise Air Force

After 15 years of debate, Colombia has chosen Saab’s Gripen fighters to replace its ageing Israeli Kfir fleet. President Gustavo Petro confirmed the decision, citing advanced technology and a strong offset package, including social investments in solar energy, drinking water, and medical infrastructure.

Between 16 and 24 new aircraft will be acquired, though the total cost remains unspecified. The selection aligns with Colombia’s growing ties with Sweden, following high-level diplomatic engagements. Defence Minister Pedro Sánchez assured that the purchase would be completed before August 2026, emphasising national security needs.

The decision, long anticipated, comes amid heightened security concerns and political controversy over military spending. However, with the Kfirs nearing obsolescence, Petro defended the move as a necessary investment rather than a luxury.