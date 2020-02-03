Russian Helicopters to present its civilian line at Defexpo 2020

Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) will exhibit a line of its latest civilian helicopters at the Defexpo international exhibition to be held in the Indian city of Lucknow from February 5 to 9.

The light multi-purpose Ansat helicopter, as well as heavy Mi-171A2 and Mi-38, will be available to the show guests and participants for viewing at the Russian Helicopters stand. In addition, the holding company experts will present an after-sales service system for Russian-made helicopters to potential customers.

“India is one of the largest operators of Russian-made rotorcraft, and Defexpo provides an excellent opportunity to discuss further steps in developing our cooperation. Besides the project aimed at localizing the Ka-226T helicopter production, such issues as the supply of new civilian helicopters and maintenance and repair of previously delivered rotorcraft are becoming increasingly important. Today, the fleet of Russian and Soviet-made helicopters in India exceeds 400 units,” said Igor Chechikov, head of the Russian Helicopters delegation, Deputy Director-General of the Russian Helicopters Holding Company for Aftersales Service.

The light multi-purpose Ansat helicopter is equipped with two engines and can be used for passenger transportation, cargo delivery, environmental monitoring and as an ambulance aircraft. Ansat has successfully passed high-altitude tests, which proved that it is suitable for use in mountainous terrain at up to 3,500 meters of altitude, as well as climatic tests, which confirmed its operability in a temperature range between -45° and +50° С.

Mi-171A2 is the newest multipurpose heavy class helicopter which combines the unparalleled experience of operating Mi-8/17 type helicopters and cutting-edge technical solutions. The rotorcraft is equipped with new engines with a digital control system, a high-performance carrier system featuring composite blades and an improved aerodynamic layout.

The heavy multipurpose Mi-38 helicopter can take on board up to 30 passengers, or up to 12 passengers in a VIP cabin configuration. The flight range of the new helicopter is up to 880 kilometres. Mi-38, whose maximum takeoff weight is 15.6 tonnes, can carry up to 5 tonnes of payload on board or on an external sling.