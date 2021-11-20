Rostec to supply two Mi-171A2 helicopters to Bangladesh Police

A contract has been concluded between Russian Helicopters Holding (a subsidiary of Rostec State Corporation) and Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Bangladesh for the supply of two state-of-the-art Mi171A2 multipurpose heavy helicopters. The delivery is intended to be made in the first quarter of 2023.

“The executed contract is a consistent step in our international promotion of civil helicopters. The agreement confirms the fact that Russian helicopters have gained excellent reputation and demand in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh which has extensive experiences in operating Mi-8/17 helicopters. I am sure that the outstanding flight performance, operational parameters, and cutting-edge onboard equipment of the Mi-171A2 model will be much appreciated by our partners,” says Andrey Boginsky, Director General, Russian Helicopters.

The Mi-171A2 has already received good recognition in the region: in 2018 the model participated in a demo tour across the Southeast Asia and its perfect capabilities were demonstrated to aviation engineers and potential customers. Furthermore, the model was recently exhibited at Dubai Airshow 2021, and the contract was signed for the supply of two Mi-171A2 to Peru.

In 2017 the Mi-171A2 was certified for Category A in Russia which means the model is compliant with most rigorous flight safety requirements established for civil helicopters. The first countries to operate a Mi-171A2 were Kazakhstan and India. The Aircraft Type Certificate in relation to Mi-171A2 has also been validated by aviation authorities of Columbia and South Korea, with China, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, etc. planning to do the same.

The Mi-171A2 helicopter embodies best features widely renowned in the Mi-8/17 series. It is equipped with VK-2500PS-03 engines having a digital control system. As the engines are more powerful and the flight navigation equipment and communication systems have been significantly upgraded, the model has extended its application. Now the Mi-171A2 boasts an even more extensive operational range with novel opportunities in mountains and hot climates.

Thanks to its efficient X-shaped steering rotor and new lifting rotor with composite blades and an improved aerodynamic profile, both the model’s cruising speed and maximum speed grew by 10% and lifting capacity by 25%, as compared to the current Mi 8/17 series. The Mi-171A2 can carry up to 4,000 kg in the cargo cabin or up to 5,000 kg as external load.

