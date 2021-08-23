New Mi-171SH Storm helicopter arrived at the “Army-2021” exhibition under its own power from Ulan-Ude

The upgraded Mi-171SH Storm military transport helicopter arrived under its own power from Ulan-Ude aviation plant of ”Russian Helicopters” (Rostec State Corporation) at the international military-technical forum “Army-2021”. The five thousand kilometres flight took five days.

“The multifunctional special forces helicopter has become a breakthrough product in Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant’s lineup. It embodies several solutions that significantly increase its combat effectiveness and survivability,” says Alexey Kozlov, managing director of Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant.

Crew members, maintenance personnel and landing group commanders gave their suggestions on how to improve aircraft. The main task has been to provide security for all participants of the operation.

Moscow / August 21, 2021