The Russian A-100 complex makes its first flight with activated radar

Specialists of the Vega Concern of Ruselectronics Holding and Beriev Aircraft Company (TANTK) of PJSC “UAC” (both are part of the Rostec State Corporation) conducted the first flight of the A-100 long-range airborne early warning and control aircraft with the onboard radio equipment turned on. The tests confirmed that the special equipment, as well as the aircraft’s onboard systems, function normally in a high-intensity radiated environment.

The flight tested the aerodynamic performance of the aircraft, its avionics and the specific parts of the radio equipment that were meant to be checked. The aircraft systems performed according to the specified parameters and are ready for further tests.

“The flight was in a routine mode. All systems and equipment worked correctly. The crew fully completed the flight task, having checked the stability and controllability of the aircraft in required flight regimes, as well as the operation of the equipment installed onboard the aircraft. The IL-76MD-90A platform confirmed the specified performance indicators,” said the crew commander Sergey Parkhaev, Honored Test Pilot 1st Class, test pilot of the Beriev Aircraft Company (TANTK)

The new generation aviation complex is based on the IL-76MD-90A aircraft, carrying a radome with a unique antenna system and the latest special radio equipment developed by the Vega Concern (part of Ruselectronics). A-100 can detect and track air and other types of targets, and help control fighter and assault aircraft guiding it to attack air, ground and naval targets.

The radio equipment for the A-100 aircraft includes technical solutions developed with the latest achievements of the Russian radio electronics and high-performance computing tools, as well as top electronic components. This applies to the equipment used to obtain information, the computer cluster processing the information, and the automated workstations of the system’s crew.

“An important stage of testing the A-100, an aviation complex that includes our most advanced developments, has begun. Scientists and designers have confirmed that Russia has technologies to create AEW&C aircraft that are on par with global peers. During the year 2022, we plan to complete the cycle of preliminary flight tests and hand the complex over for state joint tests,” said Vladimir Verba, Chief Designer of the Vega Concern, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

February 10, 2022