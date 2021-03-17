The Ilyushin IL-103 to be produced and modernised under licence in Hungary

The agreement on the modernisation and licensed production of IL-103 in Hungary was concluded on March 17 between Ilyushin Aviation Complex (part of Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) under Rostec State Corporation) and the Hungarian company Aviation Engineering Zrt.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Bocharov and Counselor, Deputy Ambassador of Hungary to the Russian Federation Laszlo Vida. The document was signed on the Russian side by the First Deputy General Director of UAC, Managing Director of ILYUSHIN Sergey Yarkovoy, and on the Hungarian side by the General Director of Aviation Engineering Zrt. Laszlo Boros.

The parties agreed to work together to develop and manufacture an improved version of the IL-103 light multipurpose aircraft at the Aviation Engineering production facility located in the Hungarian city of Pecs.

The new IL-103 will be a modernised version of the previously operated four-seat single-piston engine passenger aircraft. It combines effective aerodynamic characteristics, a comfortable spacious cabin, a reliable engine, and modern avionics. The aircraft can be operated in any climatic conditions, including on short and unpaved runways. It comes with the capability for hangar-free storage.

As part of the contract, it is planned to convert all existing design documentation to digital format and modernise the aircraft to make it suitable for successful entry into the general aviation market. The existing type certificates will undergo major changes based on the results of ground and flight tests of the upgraded version of the IL-103.

The modernised IL-103 will be a universal platform, acting as a basis for various versions of the aircraft that can be produced at the request of the customer, including: training aircraft, aircraft for private use and tourism, transportation of those in need of emergency medical care, transportation of passengers and small cargo to hard-to-reach regions, environmental monitoring, patrolling, agriculture.

The IL-103 aircraft modernisation project in cooperation with Hungarian partners will become an example of the export of Russian aircraft-building technologies to a European country. It allows the project participants to acquire new competencies and enter new markets with the improved aircraft.

Moscow, March 17, 2021