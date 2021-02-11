Rostec received approval for serial production of PD-14 engines for MS-21 airliner

The certificate of production organisation approval provides the right for serial production of PD-14 aircraft propulsion engines and their supply to customers for installation on MS-21 airliner. The document, granted by the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya), was issued to UEC-Perm Engines (United Engine Corporation, part of Rostec).

The certification process was organised in two stages. At the first stage, a commission of Rosaviatsiya and Aviation Register representatives analysed the quality management system (QMS) for compliance with the requirements of the Federal Aviation regulations. At the second stage, experts evaluated the technological processes of manufacturing, assembling and testing aircraft engines.

“PD-14 has become the forefather of a whole family of domestic engines which integrate modern technologies and materials. The certificate allows to launch the serial production of these engines. In 2021, we plan to produce several new PD-14s, which will be used as a reserve during flight tests of the new MC-21-310 airliner,” said the Aviation Cluster Industrial Director of Rostec Anatoly Serdyukov.

The production certification process also included qualification testing of one of the new PD-14 engines, which confirmed the compliance of its technical characteristics with the design documentation.

PD-14 is the first turbofan engine created in the modern Russian Federation. Its design was built upon time-tested design solutions using modern technologies and domestic materials. The operating costs of PD-14 are anticipated to be 14–17% lower than that of similar existing engines, and lifecycle cost will be 15–20% lower.

February 11, 2021

Note: What is written MC-21 in Cyrillic characters becomes MS-21 in Latin characters.