Rostec improves stealth glass technology used for cockpits

The Obninsk Research and Production Enterprise “Technologiya”, part of Rosteс State Corporation, has improved the technology of manufacturing cockpit glazing for stealth aircraft. The solution improves the characteristics of aircraft cockpit glazing by 20%, including reducing the radar visibility of military aircraft.

The stealth glass acquires special properties due to thin films of metals and metal oxides, deposited onto its surface by magnetron sputtering in a vacuum machine. The modernisation of the unit increased the peak performance of the magnetron more than threefold, allowing for the deposit of films with significantly lower surface resistivity. The engineering and design solution significantly improves the quality of the coating applied to mass production aviation glazing products, so that the cockpit gets improved optical characteristics and low radar visibility. These factors increase the combat potential and survivability of stealth aircraft.

“Today, the samples produced with the upgraded equipment confirmed the pre-calculated characteristics during measurements and tests. The new technology will be used to create structural optics for advanced aviation systems. This will reduce the radar visibility of the aircraft and increase their combat capabilities,” said Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy CEO of Rostec State Corporation