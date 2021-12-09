MC-21 with Russian engine to be certified in 2022

The certification of the Russian passenger jet MC-21 with the domestic engine PD-14 is scheduled for completion in 2022 and deliveries will start from 2014, the CEO of the United Engine Corporation (UEC) Alexander Artyukhov said on Thursday.

“The maiden flight of the MC-21 aeroplane with the PD-14 powerplant was made in December 2020. The aeroplane with this engine undergoes certification tests now. Completion of certification is planned at the turn of 2022 and first supplies for commercial operation – since 2024,” the top manager said.

Source: TASS