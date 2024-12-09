US military mission aircraft flying from Brussels makes emergency landing on Gotland

A Rockwell Turbo Commander 690B aircraft (registered N167R) on a US military mission over the Baltic Sea made an emergency landing at Visby Airport (VBY), Sweden, on Monday afternoon after its windshield cracked mid-flight.

The twin-engine plane, piloted by a single individual, was rerouted to the nearest airport after the damage was detected. The aircraft landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

The pilot had departed from Brussels, Belgium, and was conducting geographical measurements as part of the mission. The Swedish Maritime and Air Rescue Center (JRCC) received the alert at 15:15 and coordinated the emergency response. All operations concluded without further incident.