Small plane crash kills four in Austria

In Gruenau im Almtal, Upper Austria, a tragic plane crash claimed the lives of four individuals. The incident occurred in a mountainous area amid heavy snowfall, sparking a large-scale search operation.

The crashed aircraft, a single-engined Rockwell Commander 112B registered D-ELPO, had departed from Pribram airport in the Czech Republic en route to Medulin, Croatia. The investigation into the crash, including its cause and the flight’s intended destination, is ongoing.

The identities of the victims remain unknown as authorities continue their inquiries.

Rockwell Commander 112 (picture for illustration only) © FlugKerl2 https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27900297

