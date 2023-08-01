Pyka gets FAA authorisation to operate largest commercial electric drone

Pyka, a manufacturer of large-scale highly-automated electric aircraft for crop protection and cargo transport, has received approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate its zero-emission highly-automated Pelican Spray aircraft for crop protection commercially nationwide. This FAA authorisation makes Pyka’s highly-automated uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) the largest ever to receive approval for commercial operation in the United States.

The approval, combined with an agricultural aircraft operator certificate, allows Pyka to commence commercial operations in the U.S., providing significant safety, environmental, and economic benefits to American farmers and the public. With the ability to carry up to 540 lbs of liquid and spray up to 240 acres (100 hectares) per hour, Pyka’s Pelican Spray aircraft offers increased spray precision, reduced chemical usage costs, and a safer alternative to piloted spray aircraft.

Pyka’s Pelican Spray aircraft is already operational in several countries and has proven to be the world’s largest and most productive agricultural spray drone. The approval signifies the FAA’s commitment to supporting larger and more advanced agricultural UA operations, promoting American leadership in the global drone market.

Michael Norcia, CEO of Pyka, expressed excitement about the commercial approval and regulatory milestone, highlighting the positive impact of Pyka’s aircraft on crop protection, cost savings for growers, and environmental conservation. The approval also lays the groundwork for potential scaling into uncrewed cargo operations worldwide.

Lisa Ellman, a policy advocate for the commercial UAS industry, praised the use of highly-automated UAS like the Pelican for agricultural spraying, as it can potentially reduce pilot fatalities in the aerial agricultural spraying industry.

Overall, Pyka’s FAA authorisation marks a significant advancement in the agricultural drone industry, offering innovative and sustainable solutions for crop protection and promoting a safer and more efficient approach to agricultural operations.