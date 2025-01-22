Tragic Piper PA-18 crash in Méribel claims two lives, including a legendary pilot

On January 21, a Piper PA-18A-150 Super Cub plane registered F-BAYP crashed in Méribel-les-Allues, Savoie, killing its 58-year-old pilot and a 26-year-old co-pilot. The crash, caused by a mid-air collision with a paraglider, occurred on the roof of a chalet. The paraglider occupants escaped unharmed, but an investigation is underway to determine the precise circumstances.

The pilot, a seasoned professional and former member of the Méribel flying club, was deeply respected for his expertise and humanity. Known for his aerobatic skills and love of mountain aviation, he had co-owned the historic Piper PA-18—dubbed “Choucas”—famous for its 1960 Mont Blanc landing.

The loss is deeply felt within the aviation community, mourning not just a pilot but also a piece of aviation history.