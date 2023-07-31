Small plane towing banner lands in the ocean off New Hampshire beach

A small Piper PA-18-150 Super Cub registered N4890P was towing a banner, when it made an emergency landing in the ocean off crowded Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

The incident occurred on a Saturday, and the pilot, who was the only person on board, was rescued by lifeguards and fortunately, not injured.

Lifeguards attached a rope to the tail wheel area to bring the plane to shore. The aircraft sustained saltwater damage as it was partially submerged. There was also damage to the nose cone in the back of the propeller as the plane nosed over upon hitting the water.

Authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board, will investigate the cause of the landing.