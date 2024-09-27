Final flight of ‘Gucci 10’: U. S. Air Force bids farewell to the last KC-10 Extender

Travis Air Force Base held a farewell ceremony for the Air Force’s last KC-10 Extender, a refuelling tanker that served for 44 years. The final KC-10, tail number 79-1948, took its last flight on September 26, 2024, to the Boneyard in Arizona.

Known for its immense fuel capacity and comfort, the KC-10 supported numerous missions, including Operation El Dorado Canyon in 1986, the longest fighter combat mission in history.

The aircraft, nicknamed “Gucci 10” and “Big Sexy,” became a symbol of excellence at the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, where “Gucci” became a motto of pride. Though retiring, the KC-10’s legacy continues with the newer KC-46 Pegasus.