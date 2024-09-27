Final flight of ‘Gucci 10’: U. S. Air Force bids farewell to the last KC-10 Extender

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 40th Flight Test Squadron, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, refuels from a KC-10 Extender during Air & Space Power Expo ’99. The Expo was put on for congress to show how ready the US Air Force is for the next millenium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jerry Morrison) (Released)

Travis Air Force Base held a farewell ceremony for the Air Force’s last KC-10 Extender, a refuelling tanker that served for 44 years. The final KC-10, tail number 79-1948, took its last flight on September 26, 2024, to the Boneyard in Arizona.

Known for its immense fuel capacity and comfort, the KC-10 supported numerous missions, including Operation El Dorado Canyon in 1986, the longest fighter combat mission in history.

The aircraft, nicknamed “Gucci 10” and “Big Sexy,” became a symbol of excellence at the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, where “Gucci” became a motto of pride. Though retiring, the KC-10’s legacy continues with the newer KC-46 Pegasus.

