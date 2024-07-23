MEHAIR orders 50 amphibious aircraft to expand seaplane services in India

Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Pvt Ltd (MEHAIR), India’s leading seaplane operator, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to purchase fifty ME-1A Amphibious Aircraft from US-based Mallard Enterprises. Announced at the Farnborough Airshow, this move aligns with MEHAIR’s commitment to sustainable aviation and enhances its capability to provide reliable, eco-friendly connectivity solutions across India.

Since 2011, MEHAIR has pioneered seaplane services in India and remains the sole operator in this niche. The new ME-1A aircraft, capable of seamless land and water operations, supports the Indian government’s UDAN initiative for last-mile connectivity. Each aircraft seats up to 19 passengers, offering low emissions, noise pollution, and operating costs, with a range of over 350 nautical miles, extendable to 980 nautical miles in a VIP configuration.

Siddharth Verma, Managing Director of MEHAIR, emphasised the company’s dedication to sustainable aviation and the significance of their partnership with Mallard Enterprises. Dan Peabody, CEO of Mallard Enterprises, and Mohan Chunduri, COO, expressed their enthusiasm for supporting MEHAIR’s vision and expanding the seaplane industry in India. This collaboration aims to boost regional connectivity and explore new routes across the country.