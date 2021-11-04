Fusion 213, the first Hungarian built aircraft makes maiden flight

A new milestone in Hungarian aviation history!
Magnus Aircraft’s latest aircraft, the Fusion 213, is a landmark in Hungarian aviation history as it is the first aircraft designed and manufactured entirely in Hungary to obtain an EASA Type Certificate.
One of the most important moments in this process was the maiden flight of the prototype, which was successfully performed today in the presence of Magnus Aircraft Zrt. staff and members of the press.
Great , obtaining EASA certification has proven that Magnus has attained certain level of maturity