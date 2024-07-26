Worldwide C-130J Super Hercules fleet soars past 3 million flight hours

Lockheed Martin announced at the Farnborough International Airshow that the worldwide C-130J Super Hercules fleet recently surpassed 3 million flight hours. With 545+ Super Hercules delivered worldwide, this achievement reflects the C-130J’s unmatched global reach, multi-mission versatility and proven tactical performance capabilities.

Operators and crews from 21 nations contributed to this achievement, logging hours through 18 different mission requirements including combat, transport, aerial refuelling, Special Operations, medevac, humanitarian relief, search and rescue, weather reconnaissance, firefighting and commercial freight delivery.

Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business: “From the highest landing strip in the world to the snow-packed runways of Antarctica and all the many mission locations in between, these 3 million hours represent the proven power and wide-reaching presence of the C-130J’s global fleet. In celebrating this achievement, we also honour the many crew members, maintainers and airlift partners who truly keep the global Super Hercules fleet ready for any and every mission requirement.“

3 million hours by the numbers

These hours were logged beginning with the C-130J’s first flight on April 5, 1996 , through the beginning of July 2024 .

, through the beginning of . Countries with C-130Js contributing to these flight hours include (in order of delivery) the United Kingdom, United States (the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard; Pallas Aviation, Australia, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Canada, India, Qatar, Iraq, Oman, Tunisia, Israel, Kuwait, South Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, France, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Germany.

Also contributing to these flight hours is the Lockheed Martin Flight Operations team, whose crews are the first to fly every C-130J produced, and the U.S. Air Force Defense Contract Management Agency crews that support C-130J test flights at Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics site in Marietta, Georgia , home of Super Hercules production line.

, home of Super Hercules production line. Super Hercules variants used to log these hours include: C-130J and C-130J-30 (tactical airlifter), KC-130J (tanker), WC-130J (weather reconnaissance), EC-130J (information operations), MC-130J (Special Operations), HC-130J (search and rescue, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard variants), AC-130J (gunship) and LM-100J (commercial freighter).

Hours flown include test, training and operational missions on all seven continents.

The Super Hercules, constantly evolving and always at the forefront of innovation, stands out for its avant-garde approach in the field of tactical air transport. It sets new standards and shapes the future of missions with a range of unique advantages unmatched by any other medium-sized tactical airlift aircraft currently in production or operation.

These advantages include proven operational availability, easier transition, increased reliability, and superior tactical airlift and combat airdrop capabilities. Certified by more than 20 airworthiness authorities, the Super Hercules offers optimal performance even in the event of an engine failure, with an extended range. In addition, the C-130J ensures exceptional interoperability with NATO and world air forces, relies on strong industrial partnerships and has low and verified life cycle costs. The significant fuel savings it provides translate into a reduced carbon footprint compared to other medium-sized jet transport aircraft.

It should be recalled that the YC-130 Hercules prototype first flew in 1954. The C-130J is, therefore, the result of a very long line of aircraft having served in all theatres of operations.

FARNBOROUGH, England , July 22 2024.