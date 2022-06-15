U.S. F-35s scheduled to fly over Baltic nations tomorrow



Two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft assigned to Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing and one KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing currently operating out of Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, will conduct low approach flyovers over the Baltic Sea region scheduled to take place June 16.

The purpose of each flyover is to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Baltic Allies and partners. Additionally, this will provide citizens with an opportunity to take photos, and videos, and simply enjoy the aircraft flying overhead.

Tomorrow, June 16, the aircraft will fly over the Pirita Tee in Tallinn, Estonia; the Vanšu Bridge and Riga castle in Riga, Latvia; and Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The aircraft are scheduled to arrive at each location during the given approximate time period.

Tallinn, Estonia: 3:15-3:45 p.m. Best observed from Pirita Tee

Riga, Latvia: 3:45- 4:15 p.m. Best observed from ??psalas pludmale or Riga Castle

Vilnius, Lithuania: 4:15-5:45 p.m. Best observed from Three Crosses Monument or Cathedral Square

Please note these fly-bys may be cancelled at any time due to weather, or other mission requirements with little to no notice.

The F-35A provides an unprecedented, lethal and survivable combination of capabilities that provide America and its Allies with air superiority, interdiction, suppression of enemy air defence, unparalleled command and control through fused sensors and powerful battlespace situational awareness that is more extensive than any single-seat platform in existence.