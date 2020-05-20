U.S. Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35A crashes at Eglin Air Force base in Florida

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 58th Fighter Sq crashed upon landing at Eglin Air Force base in Florida around 21:30 yesterday. The pilot successfully ejected and was transported to the 96th Medical Group for evaluation and monitoring. The pilot is in stable condition.

At the time of the accident, the pilot was participating in a routine night training sortie. First responders from the 96th Test Wing are on the scene and the site is secured.

The accident is under investigation. There was no loss of life or damage to civilian property.

The name of the pilot is not being released at this time.

This is the second crash in one week at Eglin. Last Friday, an F-22 Raptor of the 43rd Fighter Sq also came down during a routine training mission.