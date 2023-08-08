The first two F-35s will be delivered to Belgium at least six months late

The delivery of Belgium’s first two F-35 fighter jets is facing a delay of at least six months.

Construction began on the 34 ordered jets last summer, with seven currently being assembled at Lockheed Martin’s factory in Texas. Originally, four aircraft were set to be delivered by the end of 2023, but this was reduced to two due to pandemic-related slowdowns.

However, none will be ready by the original deadline. The delay is attributed to the need for additional time to develop equipment and software, particularly the “Technology Refresh 3” update necessary for the F-35’s “Block 4” version. This version includes improvements such as better displays, more memory, enhanced processing power, and improved electronic warfare capabilities.

The delayed certification and qualification of the software are now expected in the second quarter of 2024, according to the Belgian Ministry of Defence. Despite the delay, the gradual replacement of Belgium’s F-16 fighter-bombers will continue, with pilots and technicians undergoing training in the United States. The first F-35s are expected to join Belgian air bases in 2025 (Florennes) and 2027 (Kleine Brogel).