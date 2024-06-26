Romania expands Black Hawk fleet with new multi-role helicopter for emergency services

Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Department of Emergency Situations, has signed a contract with PZL Mielec, a Lockheed Martin company in Poland, to procure an additional S-70M Black Hawk helicopter. This new helicopter will enhance Romania’s capabilities in emergency and firefighting services.

The Polish-built S-70M Black Hawk will join Romania’s existing fleet of seven S-70M helicopters, bringing the total to eight. These helicopters, received as part of a framework agreement for up to twelve Black Hawks, are utilised for maritime and land search and rescue, firefighting, transport, and medical emergency support.

“This additional Black Hawk will bolster Romania’s disaster preparedness and enhance flight safety and operational efficiency,” said Dennis Goege, vice president of Lockheed Martin in Central and Eastern Europe.

The purchase is funded by the European Union’s RescEU programme, aimed at strengthening Europe’s disaster response capabilities. Designed to meet military standards, the versatile S-70 Black Hawk helicopter excels in disaster relief, search and rescue, medical transport, and firefighting missions.

In 2023, Lockheed Martin and Aerostar S.A. inaugurated Europe’s first certified S-70 Black Hawk maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service centre in Bacau, supporting the operational availability and sustainment of the Black Hawk fleet.