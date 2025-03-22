Portugal cancels F-35 purchase over concerns about U.S. reliability

Portugal has decided not to acquire American-made F-35 fighter jets due to concerns over U.S. restrictions on access to critical components and software. Initially recommended as a replacement for Portugal’s ageing F-16 fleet, the purchase was reconsidered amid fears that political shifts in the U.S. could impact military equipment availability.

This marks one of the first instances where U.S. policies under President Trump may have disrupted a major arms deal. Growing skepticism in Europe suggests the U.S. may no longer be seen as a reliable ally, with concerns that it could use defence contracts to pressure countries into supporting its policies by withholding updates or restricting access to key systems.

Portugal’s defence minister stressed the need to explore alternative options, particularly from European manufacturers, to avoid operational and maintenance risks tied to U.S.-made aircraft. While Lockheed Martin reaffirmed its strong ties with the Portuguese Air Force, it deferred inquiries about foreign sales to the U.S. government. Despite such setbacks, the U.S. remains the dominant player in the global arms market.