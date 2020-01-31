Poland signs contract to acquire 32 F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin

After Belgium, Lockheed Martin registers a new purchase contract in Europe for its F-35 fighter jets with Poland.

In today’s signing ceremony, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed a contract to acquire 32 F-35As from the United States.

Greg Ulmer, Vice President and General Manager of the F-35 Programme, said.

“Lockheed Martin is honoured by the Polish government’s decision to procure the F-35A Lightning II. We look forward to supporting the U.S. government in delivering the F-35 to meet Poland’s requirements. Poland is the 14th nation and 10th NATO country to join the programme, a testament to the U.S. government’s confidence in the program. The selection of the F-35 will extend our longstanding partnerships with the Polish government and local industry for decades to come.”

Here is the statement from the U.S. Secretary of State:

“The United States welcomes the Polish government’s decision to purchase 32 F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft worth $4.6 billion under the Foreign Military Sales programme overseen by the U.S. Department of State. We commend President Duda, Prime Minister Morawiecki, and the Polish government’s commitment to continue modernising Poland’s military through the acquisition of the world’s most advanced fighter aircraft, which will improve Poland’s ability to provide collective and self-defence. We look forward to working with our NATO Ally Poland on this project and continuing to enhance our long-term strategic partnership.”