Poland and Lockheed Martin celebrate debut of Poland’s first F-35A “Husarz”

On August 28, 2024, Lockheed Martin unveiled Poland’s first F-35A Lightning II at its production facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The event marked a significant milestone for the Polish Air Force and underscored the strengthening of the US-Poland alliance.

Poland will receive a total of 32 F-35As, with the first aircraft, designated AZ-01, scheduled for delivery in December and stationed at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Arkansas for pilot training.

The F-35A, named “Husarz” in honour of Poland’s cavalry history, is set to enhance Poland’s military capabilities and interoperability within NATO. Lockheed Martin has delivered over 1,000 F-35s worldwide and continues to support the aircraft’s global operations and training.