New Zealand welcomes first of five C-130J Super Hercules, enhancing tactical airlift capabilities

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has received the first of five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Lockheed Martin, marking a significant upgrade in their tactical airlift capabilities. Delivered during a ceremony at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Marietta, Georgia, on August 8, 2024, this new fleet will replace the ageing C-130H aircraft that have served New Zealand for nearly six decades.

Operated by 40 Squadron at RNZAF Base Auckland, the C-130J represents one of the most advanced configurations of the Super Hercules. It will enhance New Zealand’s ability to support humanitarian missions, disaster relief, and military operations across the Indo-Pacific and globally.

The decision to modernise the fleet with the C-130J-30 variants was announced in 2020, following a Foreign Military Sale agreement with the U.S. Air Force. The C-130J offers superior tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities, increased reliability, and lower life-cycle costs, making it a key asset for New Zealand’s defence and humanitarian efforts.