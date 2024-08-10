New Zealand welcomes first of five C-130J Super Hercules, enhancing tactical airlift capabilities

Representatives from Lockheed Martin, the New Zealand Embassy to the United States, the New Zealand Ministry of Defence, the New Zealand Defence Force and the Royal New Zealand Air Force gathered at the Lockheed Martin Aeronautics site Marietta, Georgia, on Aug. 8, 2024, to celebrate the delivery of the RNZAF’s first of five C-130J Super Hercules airlifters. Photo by Thinh D. Nguyen

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) has received the first of five C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Lockheed Martin, marking a significant upgrade in their tactical airlift capabilities. Delivered during a ceremony at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Marietta, Georgia, on August 8, 2024, this new fleet will replace the ageing C-130H aircraft that have served New Zealand for nearly six decades.

Operated by 40 Squadron at RNZAF Base Auckland, the C-130J represents one of the most advanced configurations of the Super Hercules. It will enhance New Zealand’s ability to support humanitarian missions, disaster relief, and military operations across the Indo-Pacific and globally.

The decision to modernise the fleet with the C-130J-30 variants was announced in 2020, following a Foreign Military Sale agreement with the U.S. Air Force. The C-130J offers superior tactical airlift and airdrop capabilities, increased reliability, and lower life-cycle costs, making it a key asset for New Zealand’s defence and humanitarian efforts.

